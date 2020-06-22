Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 162,278 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,278 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:DVN opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

