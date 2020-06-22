Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.68.

IAC stock opened at $295.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 268.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

