Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 7,150 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

