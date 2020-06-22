Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $580,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,456.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

