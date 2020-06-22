Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $577,000 Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,854.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 55,294 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,167,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,423,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,191,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,147,507 shares of company stock worth $150,815,267.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

SNAP stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.