Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $569,000 in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.79% of Wellesley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of WEBK opened at $34.00 on Monday. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

