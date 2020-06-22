Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $554,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.23 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

