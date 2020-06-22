Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $553,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $463.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.