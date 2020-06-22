Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 209,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.68.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.18. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

