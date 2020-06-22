Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $570,000 Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 160.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Trustmark by 996.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

