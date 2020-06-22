Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $565,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,714,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 508,543 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,046,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 102,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

PBF opened at $12.88 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

