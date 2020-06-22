Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 532.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.