Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,898 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

