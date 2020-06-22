Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 4,196 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $138.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities downgraded Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.