Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 27,158 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

