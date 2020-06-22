Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globus Medical by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $48.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

