Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 81,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $306,629.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,354. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 56.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.