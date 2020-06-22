TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Down 10.7% in June

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of TRXC stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. TransEnterix has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $25.22.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
