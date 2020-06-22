Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 336,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,455,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

