Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000.

IEDI stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

