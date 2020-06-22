Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 60,138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

