Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 192.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock opened at $175.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

