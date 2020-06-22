Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

