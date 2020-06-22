Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $272.58 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

