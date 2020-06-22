Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $235,105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $536.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.56. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

