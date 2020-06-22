Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Textron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

