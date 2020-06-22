Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

