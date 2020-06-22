Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $628,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 220,429 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 117,944 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 49,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 432.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 443,568 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 144,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $19.71 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

