Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 187.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 33,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

