Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 323.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SAP were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

