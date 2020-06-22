Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,153.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

