Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7,111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 177,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after acquiring an additional 452,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

