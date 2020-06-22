Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $594,000 Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vale were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,017,000 after buying an additional 1,787,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after buying an additional 19,133,256 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Vale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,148,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 257.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

