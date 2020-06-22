Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $573,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1,479.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

NYSE:RNR opened at $178.45 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

