Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.