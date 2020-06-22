Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1,482.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,323 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

BPY stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

