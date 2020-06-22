Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $63,710.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,643,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. Insiders have sold 82,233 shares of company stock worth $9,277,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.