Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,770 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

PSCT stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

