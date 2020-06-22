Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,360 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,018.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,688 shares of company stock worth $44,931,906 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $201.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

