Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,543 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,821,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT opened at $30.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

