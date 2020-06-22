Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 342.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Shares of STX opened at $51.70 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $247,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,494 shares of company stock worth $5,792,589 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

