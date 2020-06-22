Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2,330.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lear were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

