Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,360.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.