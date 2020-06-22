Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 4,390 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $250,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $71,776,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of ARE opened at $165.84 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

