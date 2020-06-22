Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,930 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

