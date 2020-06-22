Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 837 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

