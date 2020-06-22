Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,313 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 332.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Copart were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 34.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,702,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Copart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

