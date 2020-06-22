Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 32,364 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

