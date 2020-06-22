Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 16,747 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

