Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 471,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $63.01 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

